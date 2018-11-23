About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Entries invited for Srinagar Smart City logo

Published at November 23, 2018 01:02 AM 0Comment(s)270views

Best design to get cash prize of Rs 25,000


Srinagar, Nov 22:

The Office of the Chief Executive Officer Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) has invited designs for logo for the Srinagar Smart City programme.
“The logo design should communicate the wider vision of Srinagar Smart City and should reflect the culture and future aspirations of vibrant city of Srinagar. The submissions should be high resolution of over 300dpi in PDF/JPEG format and be submitted both electronically via email at srinagarscl@gmail.com and as hard copies in color,” said a communication issued by the office of the CEO said.
It said the contest is open for all. The best design will be considered for the logo of the Srinagar Smart City Limited and will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 25000. The last date of submission of logo designs is 10 December 2018.

