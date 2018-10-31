Entrepreneurship Development Programme concludes at Leh

Rising Kashmir NewsLEH, OCTOBER 30:
A function was held to mark the conclusion of 18 days Entrepreneurship Development Programme under HIMAYAT/NMDFC at J&K EDI, Regional Office, Leh.
DC, Leh Avny Lavasa presided over the valedictory function. Addressing the gathering, she appreciated the young students/trainees for opting entrepreneur ventures instead of government jobs. She said that each individual entrepreneur contributes to the economic growth of a district, State and the country.
She said that Leh district has huge business potential which has remained unexplored. She said that youth can be the change agents and with good business acumen they can capitalise these business potentials in Leh.
DC asserted that JKEDI is a means to support the young entrepreneurs through training and bank loan schemes. She urged more youngsters to become job seeker and assured full support and help on the part of district administration.
Dr Dorjey Namgial of KVK Leh also spoke on the occasion about the work and support that KVK can provide the young entrepreneurs in agro and horticulture based business ventures. He emphasised on the need for local youth to explore enormous possibilities in agriculture and horticulture-related businesses.
A power point presentation highlighting the details of loan schemes, beneficiaries, activities, process under Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS), Youth Start-up Loan Scheme (YSLS) and HIMAYAT/NMDFC term loan schemes undertaken by JKEDI, Leh was also presented on the occasion.
Later, DC Avny Lavasa presented mementoes among the participants.