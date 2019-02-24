 Entrepreneurs to showcase innovations at MSME conference

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 23:
In order to provide platform to the budding innovators, the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development organization is holding 3-day MSME Conference District Udyam Samaagam at Srinagar next month. During the event, seminars will be held at SKICC while as the exhibition of the innovations in industrial sector will be held at Kashmir Haat Srinagar
In this regard, Director Industries and Commerce Mahmood A Shah who took over the charge of the department on February 22, 2019 presided over the meeting at Directorate Office on Saturday. Officers of JKEDI, KVIB, KVIC, SIDCO, SICOP, Technical Education, NIT Srinagar and University of Kashmir also attended the meeting.
Giving the details, Mahmood Shah said the event will promote local industrial and service sector and provide opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to exhibit their new innovations.
During the event, the entrepreneurs will also be made aware about Intellectual property rights and export license and how to obtain and retain ownership of their patents, copyrights or trademarks.
“This will be an awareness cum exhibition event for the budding the innovators. They will be made aware about different aspects of entrepreneurship and how to obtain intellectual property licensing agreement and also procedures of obtaining export license. They will also showcase their innovations and interact with the industry experts,” said Mahmood Shah
The other allied departments will also participate in the event actively to make this event a grand success and the leading entrepreneurs of the State are expected to participate in the event.
During the meeting, Assistant Director MSME Saheel Alaqband also briefed the Director Industries about preparations being undertaken for the successful conduct of the event.
Consultant PPDC Extension Mir Altaf Ahmad who was also present in the meeting apprised the Director about the training and entrepreneurship cum skill development courses, which are underway at extension centers.