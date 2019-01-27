Entrepreneurial Flagship: A panacea for unemployment

Recent reports shows that instead of many incentives provided government most of the public sector undertakings are running in huge losses
Israr Ahmed
Human beings need basic amenities to survive on this planet. To meet those necessities they require to earn money, and to earn money they need work. That work may be a job, a business or any other entity from where they can earn to survive. A lack of working opportunities depicts the problem of Unemployment.
A report of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows there is a growing trend of unemployment in the country since November 2017 and reached to 5 percent in Jan and further 6.1 percent in Feb 2018.
In present scenario the young population is not only effected by the problem of unemployment but also by the problem of educated unemployment and underemployment.
Unemployment simply is a condition in which a person wants to work but unable to get a job for his/her livelihood irrespective of his/her qualification or skills.
However, a person who has some educational qualification and is willing to work but the jobs are not available to him/her that leads to the problem of educated unemployment.
If he is getting a job that doesn’t match with his/her educational qualification or skills, and he is ready to do it just because no alternate job is available in job market, it leads to the problem of underemployment.
We can say that it’s the under-use of a worker. We have seen in recent times that the candidates with higher qualification are applying for low eligibility qualification jobs which lead to the inefficient utilization of their skills of working force.
In case of Jammu and Kashmir the case is more severe than that of other states or national figures. Being a state with enough resources and abundant human power, it’s quite shocking to believe that it ranks 5th in terms of unemployment rate in the country with 10.7 percent (in April 2018) which is double of the national unemployment rate of 5.3 percent. The other states which have higher unemployment rate than J&K are Haryana 21.1 percent, Himachal Pradesh 17.5 percent, Tripura 13.6 percent and Jharkhand 11.5 percent.
Thousands of graduates and postgraduates are produced in the state but very few numbers of jobs are created by the government.
The gap between the number of educated youth (who are finding jobs) and actual number of jobs created is adding hurdles in economic progress of the state.
Private sector is also nowhere in the state and it adds more frustration among unemployed youths. Now the question arises what should be done to eradicate this problem? Do we have an alternative for these unemployed youths of the state?
The answer is ‘Yes’ we have to focus on some sectors on priority basis which can drive this situation of extreme unemployment to provide plethora of job opportunities.
Entrepreneurship development and development of Micro Small and Medium enterprises sector are those sectors where our policy makers and government should spotlight upon.
But unfortunately the state is lagging behind in both sectors. In a time when these small businesses are termed to be the backbone and flagship of every economy (whether developed or developing) we are still in infant stage and couldn’t find place in industrial map of the country. We have to introspect to find out where we are lacking.
Micro small and medium sector is the only sector which can absorb both skilled and unskilled manpower. Development of this sector can have positive externalities which lead to amplify the production, increases exports and create job opportunities in the state. This sector can be a booster for economic development and at the same time it will mitigate the problem of unemployment.
But unless we don’t have the sound entrepreneurial culture the problem will interrupt the growth again and again.
We must focus on developing the entrepreneurial culture in the state so that job opportunities can be created for the educated youth and instead of job seeker they will become Job provider to others also.
Entrepreneurial culture has not yet flourished in the state. We have many Public sector undertaking Institutions which are established for developing the industrial and entrepreneurial culture and for creating employment opportunities.
But till now they aren’t effective in achieving their prescribed goals, and it seems like there is a large gap between aims prescribed and goals achieved.
The recent reports shows that instead of many incentives provided by central and state government most of the public sector undertakings are running in huge losses.
There is a dire need to aware the young population of the state about the concept of entrepreneurship, and government should focus on starting events like ‘job fairs’.
At the apex the focus of the state should be to deal with this issue and empower the job seeker youth to become job providers in this multi-ventured world.
If young population wants to be the boss of their lives, they need to change their mindset towards entrepreneurship and start their business entities.
Entrepreneurship is that path which gives you complete freedom said by an IAS Topper after serving his 6 years in Indian Administrative Services.
“I have very strong reasons to support youth taking up entrepreneurship, start-ups and self-employment. It gives a man complete freedom. Government service, in turn, is freedom of stomach only. It is a slavery of mind, eyes, tongue, hands and feet,”said Shah Faisal
Author is a senior research fellow, Department of Economics, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
amu.israr@gmail.com