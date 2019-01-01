Entrance exam for admission in Sainik Schools on Jan 6

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 31:
It needs to be brought into public notice that the date for entrance examination to Sainik School Nagrota has been changed. Earlier, the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination for admission of boys in Class 6th and 9th in Sainik School Nagrota, J&K was conducted in the month of April every year.
However, commencing academic year 2019-20, the said entrance examination will be conducted on the first Sunday of January, every year. Accordingly, the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination-2019, including for Sainik School Nagrota, is tentatively scheduled on January 6, 2019.
In addition, from the next academic year, the eligibility age for admission to class 6th and 9th has been revised to 10 to 12 years and 13 to 15 years respectively as on March 31 of the year in which the admission is sought.