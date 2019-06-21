Enthusiasm, gala events mark launch of ‘Back to Village’ initiative across Jammu region

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The rural landscape across the Jammu region Wednesday witnessed multi-pronged events and activities as part of the mega launch of 'Back to Village', an initiative to devolve powers at the grass roots level and to enlist community participation in decision making besides implementation of various schemes.

The official spokesperson said the events included Government-public interactions, inaugurations of development works, laying of foundation stones for development projects, inspections of ongoing and languishing projects, awareness camps, plantation drives, public grievances redressal camps besides seeking public suggestions and feedback.

People, irrespective of any social, political or cultural affiliations, overwhelmingly thronged the event venues to ensure their participatory role in the first of its kind program for effective implementation of welfare and development programs in their respective areas envisaging a total transformation in the rural profile.

At Udhampur, the flagship programme was launched in 96 panchayats across the district where the designated officers visited their allotted panchayats and assessed the development needs of rural areas besides highlighting government programs.

Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department Rohit Kansal launched ‘Back to Village’ program by dedicating a newly raised playfield to the people of Sarar Panchayat in Tehsil Chenani.

Kansal interacted with the PRIs and prominent citizens enquiring them about the status of development works in the area besides asking them about their area specific needs. He said that the purpose of this program is to see the impact of government schemes on ground by empowering Panchayats.

PRIs and local people projected several demands and problems. They also appreciated this initiative of the government which will prove to be a boon for rural transformation.

Meanwhile, various activities like plantation drives, sports events, inaugurations, awareness programs were organized in different Panchayats of the district to mark the launch of the program.

Other officers who visited the allotted Panchayats were Relief Commissioner, T.K Bhat, Director Rural Sanitation, Leena Padha, Additional Commissioner in office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Manisha Sarin, Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal, Nitu Gupta, Director Codes, Shadi Lal Pandita, Collector JDA Narinder Kour, FA/CAO, Manav Gupta, Deputy Secretary Finance, Dr. Zakir besides other officers.

AT JAMMU, the programme was launched in 113 panchayats with the designated officers holding interaction with the public and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, visited a number of panchayats of different blocks and assessed the implementation of the initiative. He visited Sunjwan Lower and Malik Market panchayats of block Satwari, Senora Chak Lala and Chak Murar panchayats of block Bishnah, Allah and Trewa panchayats of Arnia block.

The officers educated the masses about the objective of the programme, including role of elected representatives, assessment of the implementation of the Panchayati Raj Act, discussions on the social issues and need assessments.

The activities on day one included visits by the officers to the local government institutions, ongoing and languishing projects/works. They also had feedback about implementation of central and state sponsored schemes at grass root level through a prescribed format.

Besides, a number of assets were inaugurated by the visiting officers such as Community Sanitary Complex at Sunjwan Lower panchayat, renovation of school building at Malik Market Panchayat, works under MGNREGA, 14th Finance Commission, PMAY houses and SBM units in panchayats Senora Chak Lala and Chak Murar, community sanitary complex and grah parvesh of PMAY houses at panchayat Allah.

PRIs raised various issues which were resolved on the spot. DDC during his visit to different panchayats resolved many issues on the spot.

Responding to complaint by locals regarding illicit liquor manufacturing in some areas, DDC directed the concerned to take necessary action under law. He asked Tehsildars to ensure that the concerned Patwaris hold regular camps in the panchayats. He also directed the Social Welfare Department to expedite the weeding of existing pension cases and start sanctioning new pension cases.

At Kathua, Government`s massive outreach initiative was set to motion in 60 panchayats across 4 blocks of the district.

DDC, Vikas Kundal, during his visit to various panchayats in border areas of Marheen block, informed that far flung areas of Bani and border areas of Marheen were taken to get first hand appraisal of basic amenities in villages in the first phase of the programme. He took stock of activities like interaction with PRI members, frontline government functionaries, visit to important ongoing and languishing projects, schools, health institutions and other government assets besides inauguration of public utilities.

The designated officers interacted with the villagers and assessed the ground situation in allotted Panchayats. They emphasized on education, general cleanliness, organic farming, health of children, empowerment of women and solid waste management.

In all the four blocks, where this programme was rolled out today, the villagers demanded benefits under PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), old age pension, PM Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Chairman J&K SSB, Rahul Sharma, Deputy Director, Information Jammu, Meenakshi Vaid, Project Manager IWMP Kathua, Sohan Lal and District Sheep Husbandry Officer Poonch, Dr. Ajay Sudan were few designated officers who launched this initiative in their respective panchayats.

The DDC was accompanied by SDM Hiranagar, Suresh Kumar, BDO, Tehsildar and officials of concerned panchayats.

At Reasi, the programme was launched with great enthusiasm in about 28 Panchayats where the designated officers visited their allotted Panchayats and carried out several activities enshrined in the program.

DC Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib, visited various Panchayats of Reasi and Pouni blocks and monitored the implementation of the ambitious Back to Village programme. She had elaborate interaction with the PRIs and the locals besides having an overview of development scenario in these rural parts of the district.

Among visiting officers who launched the programme were Rakesh Magotra, Deputy Commissioner State Taxes and Subash Chander, Joint Director, RDD Jammu, Kanwal Krishan Ganjoo, Private Secretary Culture Department, Vishal Sharma, Additional Secretary Finance, BM Sharma, Member Secretary PCB, Jugal Kishore Anand, Additional Secretary FCS&CA department and Susheel Kumar Matoo, Under Secretary, FCS&CA.

At Rajouri, the programme was launched in 75 panchayats where the designated officers held interaction with the sarpanchs, panchs and public and had feedback about development status and needs as well of the areas.

Managing Director SC/ST/OBC Development Corporation Board, R K Bhat, visited panchayat Bhawani B while Deputy Secretary Mukhtar Sheik visited panchayat Fatehpur Gurrian as part of implementation of the initiative.

Meanwhile, District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, visited a number of panchayats and interacted with the public and the PRIs regarding the programme.

The officers educated the masses about the objective of the programme "Back to village" besides elaborating on their role in this regard.

The officers conducted inspection of government institutions and ongoing projects so as to get the first hand appraisal of development scenario of their allotted panchayats. They also had feedback about the implementation of central/state sponsored schemes and public delivery system.

The visiting officers inaugurated a number of assets such as community facilitation at Thanamandi, panchayat ghars, bridal paths, PMAY houses besides kick starting several development works like construction of bridal path, play grounds. Besides, a number of PSGA camps were organised in the panchayats where PRC, character certificates, income certificates, caste certificates were issued on the spot.

Sarpanchs and panchs raised various issues concerning their respective panchayats seeking government’s intervention for redressal.

At RAMBAN, the ambitious programme was started in 42 panchyats of three blocks including Ramban, Batote and Rajgarh of district Ramban.

DDC, Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat, along with district officers visited various panchyats and appealed the people to supplement government’s efforts towards making this unique initiative a grand success.

The visiting officers interacted with the representatives of PRIs and public and took a detailed appraisal of their grievances and demands. They inspected schools, health institutions, AWCs, water bodies, tube wells, and water and power supply schemes, ongoing development works, implementation of flagship schemes besides private enterprises.

Later, the officers interacted with the front-line government functionaries and prominent citizens and discussed various core issues of the panchyats.

During the programme, various departments organised cultural and sports events besides sports kits were distributed among the youths in various panchyats.

At Doda, the programme was launched in about 60 panchayats with conduct of several activities enshrined in the initiative by the designated officers.

The officers along with PRIs and villagers visited various Government institutions including schools, Anganwadi Centres, healthcare units, veterinary centers, Social welfare centers and took stock of functioning there.

The visiting officers interacted with the officials of PHE, Food Civil supplies and Consumer affairs, Agriculture, PWD, Patwaries, VLWs, GRSs and had discussion on several works concerning their respecting areas of jurisdiction. They also interacted with the senior citizens and retired officers and discussed the issues and challenges of the panchayats.

They inaugurated various newly constructed assets of panchayats like Anganwadi centres, toilet complexes, pacca paths, parks etc.

Meanwhile, Secretary P K Pole, who is visiting officer in block Bhala, Panchayat Khaleni, interacted with PRI's, inaugurated various assets, inspected government institutions in order to know the overall development scenario of the respective panchayat.

Besides, DDC Doda Dr. Sagar D Doifode visited different panchayats and inspected the implementation of the programme. He visited khaleni panchayat and inaugurated newly constructed toilet complex, visited trauma hospital Khaleni and school, executed work of playfield under Shramdan at Beoli Panchayat, inaugurated pacca path at Thathri etc.

He also interacted with people and briefed them about various schemes launched by the government and appealed them to provide full support to the program.

At Poonch, the ambitious programme commenced with the designated officers along with the district officers visiting their allotted panchayats. A total of 57 panchayats were covered during the first phase of the program in the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, visited various panchayats of Mandi and Moran blocks and educated the people about different schemes of the government besides taking stock of their grievances.

Cultural programs were also organized on the theme of Back to Village programme. Besides, various services and certificates were also given on the spot to the people.

The visiting officers included Neeraj Kumar Additional Secretary Technical Education, Asaf Mehmood Sagar, Additional PCCF & Director Forest Protection Force, Mohammad Mumtaz Ali Additional Secretary School Education, Musheer Mirza Controller of Examination SSRB, Tahir Mustafa Malik Deputy Secretary JKPSC, Ajit Singh, Assistant Commissioner Sale and Taxes, Pankaj Sasan, MD Industry and Commerce, Mujahid Ali Shah, Vet Surgeon, Satnam Singh Director Finance AR&T, Barkat Hussain Director Finance (Labour and Employment), Dr Jatinder Singh Director FCS&CA.

At Kishtwar, the program was conducted in 42 panchayts under Phase-I where the designated officers visited their allotted Panchayats and carried out the activities enshrined in the ‘Back to Village’ initiative.

DDC, Angrez Singh Rana visited Panchayats Lachdayaram-A, Lachdayaram-B of Block Kishtwar and Dool- A and Dool- B Panchayats of Block Nagseni and interacted with the PRIs and the public. He asked the villagers to ensure their participation in the gram sabhas to be convened under Back to Village programme and highlight their issues before the visiting officers.

Meanwhile, DDC inspected Nai Gadh water supply scheme from Hullar to Bhatpora Nauts Dool under Special Task Force (STF).

The officers who accompanied the DDC were ADDC Kishtwar Mohammad Hanief Malik, ACD Kishtwar, Anil Kumar Chandail, Executive PHE besides other district officers.

At SAMBA, the designated officers visited several blocks and panchayats of the district to get first hand appraisal of basic amenities in villages as part of launch of the Programme.

The officers covered 30 Panchayats across three Blocks including Bari Brahmana, Ghagwal and Rajpura of the district and interacted with representatives of PRIs and general public besides listened to their grievances and suggestions.

The inhabitants of villages Kartholi, Palli, Samilpur, Pati, Tapyal, Meem Sarkar, Rajpura, Bari and others raised different issues of their areas like augmentation water supply, up-gradation of power infrastructure, opening of primary health centre and Fair Price Shops, preservation of water bodies, development of play grounds, construction of Panchayat Ghars and CFCs, inclusion of left out beneficiaries in PMAY, NFSA, Ayushman Bharat schemes, release of pending MGNREGA liabilities, rationalization of teachers in Government Schools, issuance of job cards, reservation of local youth in industrial estate, enhancement of wages of industrial workers and others.

District Development Commissioner Sushma Chauhan also visited different panchayats along with district officers and interacted with the public.

During the programme, work on number of assets have also been inaugurated by designated officers at different panchayats.

Law Secretary Achal Sethi, Member JKSSB Rachna Sharma, Deputy Commissioner State Taxes(Enforcement) Samba, Puneet Sharma were few designated officers who launched this initiative in their respective panchayats.