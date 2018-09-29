ENT Workshop held at Police Hospital

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28:
Police Hospital Srinagar & Continuous Medical Education and Research Association (CMERA) organized a 03-day long ENT Surgical workshop “ENT Festival” which was inaugurated by Shri K. Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Hon. Governor J&K and DGP Dilbag Singh at Police Hospital Srinagar Auditorium.
Live surgeries were conducted from two theatres by the renowned guest faculty including Dr. Satish Jain from Jaipur, Dr. Virendra Ghaisas from Pune and Dr. Sanjay Sachdeva from New Delhi, who are pioneers in the field across globe. The multiple procedures conducted were aimed to refresh the basics of FESS including anterior skull base level 2, Advanced Fess, Thyroidectomy, Rhinoplasty, Functional Aesthetic Septo Rhinoplasty, Tympanoplasty, Ossiculoplasty etc.
A special session was introduced titled ‘Hands on Workshop” in which sheep nose dissection with debriber under the guidance of expert faculty was conducted which will be of great benefit to young and upcoming ENT Surgeons in Endoscopic Nasal Surgeries.
Lectures by eminent faculty members on related topics were also delivered at the event.
The event was attended by ENT fraternity from various parts of country like Bangalore, Indore, UP, Haryana, Patna, Punjab, Jaipur, Ranchi, Pune and Lucknow.
On the occasion, the Organizing Committee of the event felicitated Prof. Dr. Mohammad Maqbool with a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his extraordinary contribution in the field of Otolaryngology and announced to felicitate one academician of valley annually who has contributed in the field of medicine.
The Organizing Chairman Dr. Bilal A. Raja further expressed his gratitude to all the participants at the event.