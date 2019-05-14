About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ensure Zakat to less-privileged people: Scholars

The Valley based Islamic Scholars Monday urged people to give Zakat to the less-privileged people, including widows and destitute in Kashmir.
Zakaat is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is a form of alms-giving treated in Islam as a religious obligation or tax.
An Islamic Scholar from Dar-ul-uloom Raheemiya, Mufti Ishaaq Nazki, said, “Zakat is obligatory for the people who meet the necessary criteria of wealth.”
“If Zakat is distributed to the poor and needy people, it will help them to fulfil their basic needs. It is one of the obligatory pillars of Islam which reduces poverty and hunger,” he said.
He also advised people to contribute to the development of Islam and the society at large by giving Zakkat promptly.
“People should come forward and help each other. They should also make sure that no body sleeps without eating food. Almighty Allah always showers his abundant blessings to the people who give Zakat to the poor and less privileged. People who give it in the holy month of Ramadan get more rewards from Almighty Allah.”
Another Islamic Scholar, Mufti Mohammad Yaqoob Baba Almadni, says, “There would be no poverty if people give Zakat regularly, stressing that Allah is the giver and custodian of wealth."
“Allah has introduced Zakat to empower others who are less privileged in the society,” he says.
“According to Islamic scholars, people whose assets reached ‘nisab’ or minimum value (current market price of 87.48 gm of gold or 612.36 gm of silver) has to pay 2.5 percent Islamic annual tax on his wealth.”
“The money should be distributed among poor people, Madrasas and charity organisations as well. So that these organisations can collect Zakat and use it for the poor and needy,” say clerics.
“I give Zakat to the poor and needy. I give it at the end of the year as per the Islamic calendar. It is my duty to follow Islam,” says, Javaid Ahmad, a resident of Bohri Kadal.

