Ensure uninterrupted facilities to people: Sharma to officials

JAMMU, JANUARY 31:
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, on Thursday for putting in a place a mechanism to ensure that the people of the state do not sufferer for want of basic facilities in inclement weather conditions.
As per an official, the Advisor was speaking at a review meeting convened to discuss the overall scenario in view of the adverse weather conditions prevalent in the state.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Forest, MK Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary R&B Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Secretary PHE Farooq Ahmad Shah, and other concerned officers, the official added.
On the occasion, Advisor directed the officers to ensure that the people are provided with the adequate requisite facilities besides ensuring the snow clearance is done on the main roads of the major towns besides villages and lanes as well.
He said that the administration should formulate a fool-proof mechanism to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience vis-a-vis the basic amenities in view of the inclement weather conditions.
The Advisor also directed for taking measures to ensure that water is also drained off from the areas which are facing water logging and other similar conditions.
The Advisor was told that the process of the snow clearance has already been initiated and connectivity has been restored to main towns and villages connecting to the main district headquarters. It was also given out that power supply is being provided to the consumers besides other amenities like water supply etc are also being provided without any interruption.
Earlier, the Chief Executive Councilor, Kargil Feroz Khan along with other councillors also called on the Advisor and projected several developmental issues of the district.
The issues projected include Additional funds under Capex Budget 2018-2019, provision of 5-10 MW Power supply in Kargil through National grid, providing funds for maintenance and creation of separate division for execution works on National Highway-301 Kargil-Padum, approval and sanction of works under languishing project and other related issues, said the official.
The Advisor assured the deputation that the issues projected by them would be looked into and would be taken up with the concerned quarters.
He said that the government has already initiated several infra development projects under various central and state schemes which would ensure the holistic development of the hill district.