Ensure transportation, supply of essentials to Kargil: DC to officials

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (LAHDC) Kargil, Vikas Kundal asked the concerned authorities to ensure transportation and supply of essential commodities, key construction material, and petroleum products to district Kargil in a stipulated time frame in view of the forthcoming winter season.
According to an official, the DC gave these instructions while chairing a meeting with the officers of district administration to review the transportation, stock supply of essential commodities, construction material and petroleum products required in the district Kargil during the winter season.
He also took stock of the supply position and achievements made by the concerned departments so far.
During the meeting, the DC was apprised about the requirements, stock and supply position with respect to essential commodities of food grains, petroleum products, LPG, construction material, medicines, cement, consumer goods, timber, firewood and other material.
The Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned not to show any negligence in the supply, dumping and carriage of essential supplies and building material to Kargil district for the coming winter season with the time frame.
It was informed in the meeting against the total requirement of one lakh quintals of rice, 74000 quintals have been stored on various locations while as requirement of 54000 quintals, 23000 quintals received during the fiscal so far. It was also given out in the meeting that against the total of 5000 quintals of sugar, 2600 quintals received while as 1730 Kilo litres of K Oil, 385 KL received so far. Against 80,000 number of LPG’s, 48000 LPG received and supply of remaining balance to the area is in full swung, the meeting was told, the official said.
The DC called for putting in place an efficient supply chain to ensure advance lifting, stocking and dumping of essentials before the closure of Zujulla Pass.
He also asked the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department to ensure adequate supply of sugar, kerosene oil, rice and wheat to meet the public demand.
Taking stock of the supply of cement, the DC instructed the concerned to supply cement to district Kargil as per the demand projected by the various Government Departments including Rural Development Department so that the MNERGA works does not suffer for want of cement. It was given out that 60000 bags are required to meet the demand.
Finalization of tendering of Firewood was also discussed in detail and it was informed in the meeting that the rates were increased by 45 percent against the last year’s rates, the official said.
The DC asked the concerned to ensure minimum rates and also to provide quality timber and firewood to the people as per their needs.
The Chief Medical Officer was directed to keep available medicines and other medical requirements during the winter season.
Representatives of Indian Oil Corporation Limited assured the meeting that they would transport adequate number of petrol and diesel to the area to meet the demand.
The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kargil, Sonam Chasjore, Executive Engineer, R&B Abdul Matalib, Chief Medical Officer, Kargil, Ibrahim Khan, Assistant Director Information, Abdul Ahad Bhat, Assistant Director, FCS & CA, Haji Nisar, Headquarter Assistant to DC Kargil, Mohd Shabir, representatives from various concerned Companies including Indian Oil Corporation and other senior officers of district administration, said the official.