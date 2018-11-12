Ensure timely generation of health cards: ADC B'la

Baramulla, November 11:
Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba Sunday stressed for the timely generation of Golden cards, a health card required to avail the medicare benefits under recently launched Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna(PMJAY) among beneficiaries.
The ADC was chairing a meeting here at Dak-Bungalow with the concerned authorities during which several issues with regard to the implementation of the scheme were thoroughly discussed.
On the occasion, the ADC highlighted the objectives of the scheme and directed the concerned BMOs, Service Center operators and other functionaries to work in coordination so that the target is achieved within stipulated time frame. Moreover, the ADC directed the concerned to utilize the services of VLWs, ASHA and Anganwadi workers in their respective jurisdictions for the purpose.
Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer presented a detailed account with regard to the registration of beneficiaries, issuance of golden cards and other requisite details.
It was given out that in district Baramulla, a total of 31195 beneficiary families comprising 163897 beneficiaries have been enrolled for which the time frame has been fixed from 6 November to 21 November 2018.
As many as 210 Common Service Centers (CSC) with 217 registration centers have been established and the benefits shall be provided in 7 Government empaneled hospitals, the meeting was informed.