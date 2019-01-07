Ensure sufficient stock of essentials in Kashmir: Ganai

Jammu, January 06:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, today asked the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to check stock and supply position of essential commodities in consultation with the Deputy Commissioners and Director Food & Civil Supplies, in the wake of recent snowfall in Kashmir valley.
He also issued similar instructions to the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, for review of supplies' position in the areas of Jammu Division which have experienced fresh snowfall.
In a statement, Ganai, who is also in-charge of the Food & Civil Supplies Department, said the Deputy Commissioners must ensure that sufficient stock of essential commodities like rice and LPG is available in their respective districts so that people do not face any inconvenience. He also issued instructions to Directors of Food & Civil Supplies of both Kashmir and Jammu Divisions for gearing up their field functionaries so that no shortfall of essential supplies is reported from anywhere due to prevailing weather situation.