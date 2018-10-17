Ensure studies of Kashmiri students in AMU aren’t disrupted: Guv tells Javadekar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 16:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday asked Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar to ensure that studies of Kashmiri students at the AMU are not disrupted.
The governor spoke to the HRD minister and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor in this regard, an official spokesman said.
Malik urged them to ensure that the issue is resolved at the earliest and there is no disruption of studies of the Kashmiri students and they are allowed to continue their studies in a safe and secure academic environment, the spokesman added.
The Governor's move comes in the wake AMU authorities suspending two Kashmir students for offering funeral prayers in absentia for slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manaan Bashir Wani.
Wani was a PhD scholar at AMU till January, before he joined the militant ranks. He was killed in an encounter with security forces on October 11.
On Monday evening, former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had sought the Government of India (GoI’s) intervention and demanded that sedition charges against the Kashmiri students should be withdrawn. Calling Wani a ‘victim’ of relentless violence in Kashmir, she had said that it would be a travesty to punish the students for holding a prayer meeting for Wani.
“Pushing youth to the wall will be counter productive. The GoI must intervene in withdrawing cases against students and AMU authorities must revoke their suspension. The respective state governments outside Jammu and Kashmir should be sensitive to the situation and prevent further alienation,” she had said.