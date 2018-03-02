Ensure strict enforcement of polythene ban: DC

Pulwama:
District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar today convened a meeting wherein he emphasized on ensuring strict implementation of polythene ban in the district.
The DDC said that the use of polythene in whatever form has been an environmental nuisance and its non-biodegradable nature has the potential to degrade the environment beyond imagination.
He directed the officers to form joint squads to keep a constant vigil on the use of polythene in the market.
He also asked the concerned departments to work in synergy so that Pulwama becomes polythene free district.The DDC further directed the concerned officers to take action against vendors who put their commodities on roads and footpaths and against those indulging in illegal parking.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joint Director Planning, Assistant Commissioner Development, Executive Officer Municipal Committees, Tehsildars, SHOs and other concerned were also present in the meeting.
