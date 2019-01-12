Ensure SOPs for maintaining quality at PHCs: DC Anantnag

Anantnag, January 11:
District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Younis Malik today chaired a meeting regarding national quality assurance standards in the district.
The purpose of the meeting was to review the specific requirements and facilities for public health, currently available at District Hospital, Maternity & Childcare Hospital, all Sub district Hospitals and Public Health Centres of the district and to assess the quality for improvement of health standards through service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management and outcome.
The DDC, on the occasion, instructed the officers of the health department to follow the standard operating protocols and processes for maintaining quality at public health centres.
He stressed upon concerned to improve the patient care and cleanliness, contain referrals and achieve overall notable improvement. The DDC said that there is a notable decrease in the number of referrals over a period of time which reflects improvement in the management of the hospitals and health centres of the district.
Among others the meeting was attended by CMO Anantnag, Deputy CMO, Medical Superintendent MCH, Public Prosecutor Session Court, the representative from an NGO and Members from Quality Assurance Team district Anantnag.