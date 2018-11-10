Ensure smooth traffic flow on highway: DC Ramban to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 09:
District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, held a high-level meeting to discuss how to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on highway during the ensuing winter season.
According to an official, Bhat also reviewed the action plan regarding winter preparedness, snow clearance, stock and supply position of essential commodities, healthcare facility, power, water supply and many alike.
The meeting was attended by SSP, Ramban, Anita Sharma, ADC, Ramban, Dr Basharat Hussain, ACR, VevaikPuri, SDM, Banihal, ZameerRishu, SDM ViqarGiri, CPO, Uttam Singh, DySP Traffic, Suresh Sharma, Executive Engineers R&B and PGMSY, AD, FCS&CA and representatives of executing agencies and construction companies of various national projects operating in the district and other concerned officers, the official added.
The DC directed the concerned to take adequate steps for ensuring smooth passage of traffic by removing, landslides, snow and proper maintenance of NH1A at all crucial places from Nashri to Jawahar Tunnel and other vulnerable points besides links roads.
The representatives of all construction agencies were also directed to submit a 'Winter Preparedness Plan' report at the earliest. The DDC sought inter-departmental coordination for effective response to meet any eventuality in the approaching snow season. He asked the officers to adopt a active approach during this winter season so that master plan for snow clearance is effectively implemented.
The DDC asked the construction agencies to station adequate man and machinery at identified vulnerable points so that mobilization time is not wasted during the land slide blockage of road during snow fall.
He further directed the concerned authorities to activate the Joint Control Rooms at Ramban and Banihal and equip them with adequate manpower to cater to the needs of the general public in coming winters.
The DDC also directed the AD, FCS&CA to ensure adequate stocking of food grains, Kerosene oil and LPG cylinders at Headquarter as well as in all snow bound areas of district. XEN, PHE was directed to ensure regular potable water supply besides deploying water tanks. XEN, PDD was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply in every corner of district. He was also directed to ensure early restoration of power and repair of transformers.
He directed the Health department to ensure health facilities in all Health Centres of district besides deploying health teams in shelter sheds to deal with any eventuality, the official said.