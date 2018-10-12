Ensure smooth, timely supply of fertilizer to farmers: Dir Agri to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 11:
Director Agriculture, Jammu, H K Razdan, on Thursday asked the concerned officers to ensure the smooth and timely supply of fertilizer to the farmers in the state.
According to an official, he reviewed the arrangements being made for smooth supply of fertilizers during Rabi season 2018-19 in a meeting here today at Krishi Bhawan, Talab Tillo, Jammu.
Various issues related to smooth supply of fertilizer during the Rabi 2018-19 in both divisions of the State including Leh and Kargil were also discussed during the meeting, the official added.
He said that the meeting was conducted as per instructions of Department of Fertilizers, Government of India to sort out the issues between fertilizer companies and Railway out Agency (ROA), Udhampur, which was attended by State Manager NFL ,O K Koul, State Marketing Manager, IFFCO, Swatanter Sharma, Assistant Manager Marketing, CFCL , Kanwarjeet Singh, Manager Marketing CFCL, Manish Jain, Manager Marketing IPL, Ravi Aggarwal, Senior Assistant Manager NFL, V K Balwada and General Manager, ROA, Udhampur , Raman Gulati besides other officers of Agriculture department.
He impressed upon the representatives of the fertilizer companies as well as ROA, which is instrumental in transportation of fertilizer, to sort out all pending issues amicably so that farming community of the State may not suffer due to non-availability of fertilizer in time as Rabi season is already on hand and farmers have started the land preparation operations for sowing of Rabi crops.
He said that fertilizer is the main input for Agricultural and Horticultural crops and any lacuna from any quarters is unacceptable in timely stocking of the fertilizer in the State.
Razdan asked all the concerned agencies to work in coordination to avoid any shortage of fertilizer during oncoming Rabi season.
During the meeting, the modalities for uninterrupted supply of fertilizer were also discussed threadbare between the representatives of fertilizer companies, ROA and Agriculture Department, the official added.