Ensure smooth conduct of Mela Khir Bhawani: Sagar

June 09, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar on Saturday urged the divisional administration to make adequate arrangements for the forthcoming Mela Khir Bhawani festival, saying that the divisional administration is duty bound to provide all facilities to the devotes on the occasion.

Party general secretary said the festival has traditionally been observed with brotherhood and gaiety. “The festival attracts devotees particularly Kashmiri pundits from across the state and the country. The annual pilgrimage to this temple is a sort of homecoming for many pundits. It is for the incumbent administration to ensure that pilgrims are provided best of health, transport and other facilities in and around the shrine. The festival presents a perfect example of the Hindu Muslim brotherhood in Kashmir. It is a perfect example of religious harmony that has been a specialty of our Kashmir culture,” he said.

Meanwhile former MLA and district President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi have asked the district administration to ensure proper arrangements for Kheer Bhawani Mela at Manzgam and Devsar. He urged the authorities to be proactive and make every possible effort for the smooth conduct of Mela in the Khir Bawani Asthapan’s in Kulgam.

Party district president Kupwara Qaisar Jamsheed Lone has also urged the district administration to provide basic and effective amenities including transport facility to devotees visiting Khir Bawani Astapan at Ticker Kupwara.

Party’s district president Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar and District President Anantnag Altaf Kaloo have also urged the respective district administration of Ganderal and Anantnag to provide all possible arrangements for the smooth conduct of Mela Khir Bawani in various Asthapans in falling in Anantnag and Ganderbal.



