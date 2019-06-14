Ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra: Div Com to admin

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag and Ganderbal districts besides concerned officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free conduct of Amarnathji Yatra-2019.

The Divisional Commissioner made these directions while reviewing the arrangements put in place for the forthcoming Amarnathji Yatra-2019 through Pahalgam and Baltal routes which will commence from July 01 to August 15, 2019.

The meeting was informed that the tracks towards holy cave have already been cleared from Pahalgam and Baltal, as of now some locations due to recent snowfall incidents need to be cleared.

The Divisional Commissioner directed that the tracks be cleared within three days. R&B department was directed to ensure improvement of roads en-route both sides by way of macadamization and erecting of poles on shooting-stone prone areas. The Department shall also ensure completion of installation of the signages from Banihal en-route holy cave on both sides before the commencement of Yatra.

Power Department was directed that requisitioned DG sets are installed at all the locations before 16th June 2019 on both sides. The department shall also ensure providing of power supply to BSNL authorities. The concerned Deputy Commissioners shall ensure availability and storage of essential commodities including Sugar, K-oil and LPG at respective storage centres besides requisite firewood.

Toilet facilities at the identified transit camps are increased pursuant to the decision taken in the previous meeting besides face-lifting, water connections, improvements, electricity and drainage to be ensured at the identified locations, he said.

To meet exigencies, the Deputy Commissioners Anantnag and Ganderbal have already identified additional accommodations in their respective districts.

Director Health Services informed the meeting that the roaster has already been formulated and deployment of doctors and para-medical staff on both sides shall be completed by 25th June 2019. Moreover; the chair directed the Director Health Services to increase bed capacity at Chandanwari. Besides, all the facilities to be kept ready at Pahalgam Hospital, critical care ambulances and oxygen booths at identified locations be done before 25th June 2019. The Director Health Services shall also ensure the establishment of mortuary and embalming centres at Sonamarg, Chandanwari and Panthachowk. The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Anantnag and Ganderbal shall visit the respective spots in person and come up with confirmation by 25th June 2019.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal to establish Joint Control Room within their respective districts by 20th June 2019. It was also enjoined upon the respective Deputy Commissioners to share details to their Joint Control Rooms with the Joint Police Control Rooms established by IGP Kashmir.

The Director Disaster Management informed the chair that the rescue teams of SDRF, NDRF and volunteers have already been formulated and deployment roaster has been issued. The whole process of the deployment shall be completed by 25th June 2019. He further informed the chair that the mock drill is scheduled w.e.f 24th June 2019 in which all the allied agencies viz police, CRPF Army, BSF and civil administration will be taken on board for effective results.