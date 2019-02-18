Ensure security of Kashmiris outside valley: Qaiser Lone to Admin

Srinagar, Feb 17 :
Senior National Conference leader and Member Legislative Council Qaiser Jamsheed Lone on Sunday urged Union Government and Governor Administration of the state to ensure protection and safety of all Kashmiris who are in Jammu or in any other part of the country studying, serving or engaged in any business.
“The sense of insecurity created among Kashmiris by some elements outside Kashmir needs to be addressed at all levels and no innocent be made scapegoat of the current situation in any state of the country,” Lone said. (KNS)