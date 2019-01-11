About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ensure security for community members: APSCC asks admin

Published at January 11, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 10:

 All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has welcomed the concern shown by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Basheer Ahmad Khan, however, said that more needs to be done in order to inculcate a sense of security among the community members.
The spokesperson of the APSCC in a statement on Thursday asked the state administration to ensure the security of members of the Sikh community who remained associated as Panchs and Sarpanchs in Kashmir especially South Kashmir.

 

