Ensure security for community members: APSCC asks admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 10:
All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has welcomed the concern shown by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Basheer Ahmad Khan, however, said that more needs to be done in order to inculcate a sense of security among the community members.
The spokesperson of the APSCC in a statement on Thursday asked the state administration to ensure the security of members of the Sikh community who remained associated as Panchs and Sarpanchs in Kashmir especially South Kashmir.