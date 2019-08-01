Ensure screening of 3 to 5 percent sputum tests for Tuberculosis in OPDs: Rana to Health deptt

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Angrez Singh Rana issued an order for ensuring screening of Tuberculosis patients in health institutions of the district under RNTCP guidelines.

As per an official, the order issued by DDC reads that, "While taking the review of RNTCP Programme in the District it was brought into the notice of DDC that the Doctors are not recommending OPD patients particularly those suffering from fever for sputum test in the Hospitals due to which less number of TB positive cases are being detected and diagnosed.

Keeping in view all the facts, DDC directed Chief Medical Officer, Medical Superintendent District Hospital and all Block Medical Officers to issue strict directions to all Specialists/Medical Officers to follow the RNTCP guidelines and ensure that 3 to 5% of adult OPD patients shall be recommended for Sputum test.

Further, Medical Superintendent District Hospital and all the Block Medical Officers shall hence forth now submit to Chief Medical Officer the monthly recommended cases by the Doctors for sputum test as per the format, who in turn shall submit the compiled report to office of DDC for scrutinizing.

DDC further warned that any laxity shown at any level shall be viewed seriously and stern action as warranted under rules shall be initiated against the erring Specialists / Medical Officers."



