Ensure safety to JK students: Congress to Punjab CM

Srinagar:
Taking serious note of the harassment of students from J&K in Punjab, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir today wrote to Chief Minister Punjab emphasizing that JK students must be provided safe and peaceful atmosphere.
He also urged him to take serious note of the unnecessary harassment of students, ensuring that no student is harmed or harassed.
In a letter addressed to Capt. Amrinder Singh, G.A. Mir has expressed serious concern over the harassment of innocent students,as reported, who are studying in different colleges and educational Institutions in Punjab, emphasizing that there must not be any kind of harassment to the students, as that will affect their studies very badly, resulting in they will be forced to return to their homes. He also sought action against those found involved in intimidating innocent student from J&K. G.A.Mir in his letter also said that due to the deteriorating situation in Kashmir valley hundreds of students have preferred to study in neighbouring States especially in Punjab to secure their future, but the harassment and unnecessary questioning will ruin their future.
JKPCC President emphasized that students need to be provided peaceful and secure atmosphere both in and outside educational institutions, as that, the unnecessary harassment will cause severe damage to their education.
The students need to be encouraged to carry on with their studies, G.A. Mir said in a letter and added that Punjab Government must take measure to put an end to the harassment of students from J&K.