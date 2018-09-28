Ensure safety of militant families: MLA Rasheed appeals Guv

Srinagar:
MLA Langate, Engineer Abdul Rasheed on Thursday called on Governor, Satya Pal Malik, at Raj Bhavan.
According to the statement issued here, Rasheed expressed his deep concern and anguish over the new emerging trend of killing local militants and then burying them as foreigners—thus causing a huge trauma to the families of the slain militants.
The spokesman said Rasheed appealed Governor to intervene and direct the forces to hand over the bodies of local militants who were killed in Bandipora area and later buried as foreign militants a few days ago. “Burying militants without ascertaining their identity violation of their religious and human rights,” he said.
Governor Malik assured Rasheed that the necessary directions would be conveyed to security agencies about ensuring that the families of the militants should not be made to pass through the trauma after encounters.
Rasheed quoted several examples of “torture and atrocities” on youth and relatives of the militants by the forces and urged Governor that targeting families of the militants should stop and government must respect the law of the land and uphold the right of every citizen to live with dignity and honor. He also asked Governor to intervene and ensure the safety of Kashmiris students studying outside the state and sought stern action against those who have beaten Kashmiri student from Kokernag to a pulp in Punjab a few days back.