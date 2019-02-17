Ensure safety of lives, properties of Kashmiris: Mir

Srinagar, Feb 16 :
Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) President and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir Saturday urged the Home Minister of India and Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to safeguard the lives and property of Kashmiris who feel threatened in Jammu and other parts of country.
Mir said the students who are studying outside the state feel threatened their security needs to be ensured.
He urged the saner elements of the society across the state to come forward to stop the designs of those elements who want to create breach within the society, this time we need to rise to the occasion and create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility , polarization is in no way in the interest of people. (KNS)