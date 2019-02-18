Ensure safety of Kashmiri students, businessmen: Cong tells GoI

‘Nobody should be allowed to vitiate peace, harmony in JK’
Srinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, on Sunday said that safety and security of the people especially businessmen and students from Kashmir was the sole responsibility of the government of India (GoI).
In a statement issue here, Mir emphasized government of India to ensure safety of Kashmiris and make sure that “vested interest” weren’t given free hand to vitiate peace and communal harmony across jammu and Kashmir.
Reacting to the reported harassment of business men and students in various parts of the Indian states, Mir said that the “handful of people have let loose a reign of terror among the Kashmiri’s, which has already sent a confusing & wrong signals among the people in the entire Kashmir valley.”
“Nobody should be allowed to pollute the age-old tradition of communal harmony and brother-hood among the communities in India,” he said. “It was matter of grave concern that divisive forces in the wake of unfortunate Pulwama Attack have started hounding students and businessmen from valley, which has vitiated the atmosphere in the Country.’
Mir also expressed concern that students from Kashmir were being forced to leave the rented houses in Ambala and others place, which is a matter of serious concern, besides deepening the alienation among the people over here and sought immediate end to the harassment of people from Kashmir. Mir cautioned the GoI and security agencies about the current situation in the country—urging them to put an immediate end to this troublesome situation.
“GoI must ensure that no one from valley is intimated and harmed,” he said, appealing people to maintain communal harmony and peace, for the fact, peace is only option which can settle down things.