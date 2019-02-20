Ensure safety of Kashmiri employees, drivers outside valley: Traders

Thank Sikh community for sheltering Kashmiri students
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 19:
Traders in Kashmir Tuesday said that the violence in Jammu and other parts of India has alienated Kashmiris. They appealed the government to ensure the safety of Kashmiri employees in Jammu, drivers, and students in other parts.
Addressing a presser in Srinagar, President Kashmir Traders Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Mohammad Yaseen Khan said in Jammu and other Indian states Kashmiris were deliberately targeted as they belong to a particular religion.
“Outside valley, students, traders are being harassed and targeted which is highly condemnable,” he said adding that India should solve the Kashmir issue rather than dividing people on the name of religion.
Khan said Kashmiris are witnessing bloodshed, funerals of children every day and have never expressed happiness to see funerals or killings of others.
He said Trader’s bodies in Jammu, instead of calming down the situation after Pulwama attack, were playing politics and provoking people.
He threatened that employees working in Jammu will not attend their duties unless the government ensures their safety.
Khan said the government should also ensure safety and security of transporters going to Jammu. “J&K Governor should come forward to help the depressed,” he said.
Khan said the role of Divisional Commissioner Jammu, IG Police, and other officials is highly condemnable. They were playing a selective approach towards protesters.
“Why they allowed violent protests in Jammu, where was the administration for four hours,” Khan asked adding that if such incidents would have happened in Kashmir their approach would have been different,” Khan said.
“We are thankful to Sikh community as they have played a vital role in the recent crises in India,” he said.
“Kashmiris are fighting for their struggle from past 70 years and are being targeted in every part of India but they (outsiders) should avoid attacking them as it can prove disastrous,” Khan said.
“Where are the human rights activists, peace-loving people and others who are always playing drums of humanity and peace in India,” Khan questioned adding that children are being attacked; ultimatums and threats are being given to them.
He termed it as unfortunate that the trader community is compelled to speak on the issue as the situation forces them to.
Khan said, “Since last 30 years we have neither entertained communal politics nor have killed anyone. Nor we have forced anyone to migrate from the valley,” he said.
He said Indians must be thinking of 90’s when Kashmiri Pandits migrated from the valley, he responded that it was a conspiracy of that time Governor Jag Mohan and Indian agencies.
“We have never attacked any student or tourist or any trader here,” Khan said peace-loving people in of India irrespective of faith and religion. They should come forward to ask the respective government to safeguard Kashmiri students, employees and traders, he said.
He said if India claims to be the largest democratic country, “why they are fighting over the minor issue,” as they are mature enough to understand the pain of Kashmiris.