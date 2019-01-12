Ensure safety of girl students: DC Budgam to private tutorials

Budgam, January 11:
Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar today directed private coaching center owners operating in the district to ensure safe and secure atmosphere for the girl students in their institutions.
The DC made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the owners/heads of the coaching centers here.
The DC warned that there will be zero tolerance against indiscipline and asked heads of the coaching centers to install CCTVs and keep close eye on anti- social elements at their centers.
Stressing on quality education, the DC warned that action will be taken against the coaching centers for failing to meet the criteria set by the Education Department. She also directed them to provide all facilities including separate washrooms for male and female students, proper seating and heating arrangements, adequate space, drinking water, library and reading room facilities to the students.
The DC directed that all coaching centers operating in the district must get registered with the education department else the centre violating the norms will not be allowed to operate.
She asked the coaching center owners to apply for registration in time and directed concerned to expedite registration formalities.
The DC warned the owners of coaching centers against misleading students by titles of the nationally acclaimed (brand names) of coaching institutions.
She said action will be taken against such coaching centers for “misusing” brand titles.
The DC enquired from the owners about the arrangements, intake capacity, time schedule and fee structure for different classes and courses.
The DC further urged them to accommodate poor students on complimentary/concessional rates and take fee from the students installments.
Among others, the meeting was attended by District Education Planning Officer, Farooq Ahmad Raina and owners/heads of scores of private coaching centers operating in Magam, Narbal, Beerwah, Khag, Budgam, Char-i-Sharief, Chadoora and in Khansaheb areas.