Ensure safe, hassle-free ambulance path: HC directs Govt

Asks admin to formulate SOP over its smooth movement
Asks admin to formulate SOP over its smooth movement
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday issued notice to government—following a fresh petition seeking that the respondents be directed to formulate a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for purposes of hassle-free movement of patient care ambulances in time of need.
After hearing petition, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar issued notice to Commissioner Secretary Home Department, Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) seeking response from the respondents by next date of hearing.
In this regard the notice was also issued by the court to the Commissioner Secretary Department of Transport Civil Secretriat Srinagar/Jammu, Director General of Police J&K Jammu and Srinagar, IGP Traffic Jammu and Srinagar. Director Health Services, Kashmir, Commissioner Transport Department Srinagar/Jammu, Director Health Services Jammu, Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura, Srinagar, Principal Government Medical College Srinagar, and Principal Government Medical College Jammu.
The petition filed under article 226 of the constitution of India, read with section 103 of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir by White Globe, a registered trust through its Chairman, Shoaib Iqbal Qureshi—seeking directions for immediate implementation of the traffic advisory issued by the Traffic Police Department
Petitioner through its counsels Syed Faisal Qadri and Syed Junaid Sadaat has sought directions for equipping all the hospitals both in rural and urban areas with modern high technology patient care ambulances with trained drivers.
The petitioner through his petition further seeks directions for removal of old and unequipped ambulances from the fleet being run and operated by the respondents unless the same are certified to be fit for usage by the competent authority.