Ensure round-the-clock availability: DC Srinagar to officers of essential services

Sufficient quantities of fuel stocks arrive in Kashmir
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 27:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Wednesday instructed the officers of essential services departments in the district to ensure round-the-clock availability of the same.
The DC was speaking at a meeting convened here to take stock of essential services and supplies and stocks of essential commodities in the district.
The DC said that sufficient quantities of fuel stocks have arrived in Kashmir and it was important that distribution and then provision was monitored in order to ensure judicious use of stocks.
He said that distribution to all 46 fuel stations in the district will be completed by this evening. He instructed that magistrates will ensure that no storages are allowed in fuel distribution to dealers. He warned against hoarding of fuel stocks adding that strict action under law would be taken against violators.
Dr Shahid Iqbal said separate quantities of fuel will be reserved for ambulances at designated fuel stations in the district. CMO Srinagar was designated as nodal officer who will collect and submit information regarding fuel requirements of ambulances of all hospitals based within the confines of the district.
The health department was also instructed to ensure no dereliction of duties by doctors and paramedics are allowed anywhere in the district.
The DC while taking stock of ration stocks instructed for ensuring strict prevention of hoarding of stocks and strict punishment of violators. He directed for submitting details of stocks available with the department as well as that of stocks in transit. Dr Shahid Iqbal said the supplies are going to be regular now onwards.