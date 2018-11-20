Ensure resolution-based grievance redressal, not mere reporting: Vyas to Officers

Meets public delegations at Governor’s Grievance Cell
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 19:
Taking a strong exception towards routine handling of public grievances by reporting departments and need to bring in a change in attitude of mere reporting by the officers to resolution-based redressal of grievances Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas, today stressed upon the officers to look for solutions in absolving public issues to bring succor to the aggrieved.
He said this while interacting with public delegations and individuals here at Governor's Grievance Cell in Church Lane, Sonawar.
During the said interaction, the Advisor was apprised about various issues and problems faced by the people in the region.
Among various issues brought to the fore, people from municipal areas also thanked the Advisor for bringing an end to their long pending grievances pertaining to drainage and other issues in their areas.
On the occasion a delegation from Kashmir Chamber of Commerce headed by Sheikh Ashiq thanked him for resolving their tax issues with regards to the goods that were damaged in 2014 floods.
The delegation also brought to the notice of the Advisor loss occurred in the horticulture sector due to recent snowfall and requested him to look into the issue of compensation to the apple growers who have suffered immense loss. They also requested for implementation of insurance for crops.
Some of the other main issues that were flagged during the interaction include those relating to power viz installation of electric transformers, construction of roads and drains, encroachment of state land, etc
A delegation of residents from Kulgam, informed the Advisor about difficulties they face due to non-availability of proper road in their area and requested him to help sanction construction of the road which would go a long way in bringing relief to the people.
Welfare Committee from Sector A of Mustafa Abad, HMT apprised the Advisor about the need for having a proper drainage system in the area.
People also informed the Advisor to look into redressing the difficulties they have to face due to shortage of electricity during winters. Request for increasing power supply to certain areas was also brought up during the interaction. The delegation of residents’ form Lolpora, Kunzar also requested for additional transformers for the area.
Various officials from government departments also met Advisor Vyas and requested him to help find a solution to their grievances.
A delegation from Revenue Department requested for resolution of the issue of regularization of their service. While as a delegation from State Technical Employees and Agriculture Departments informed about delay in Departmental Promotions. Another delegation of RDD class 4th employees of Kashmir division apprised him about various departmental issues. The delegations from FCS&CA, Link Workers of NHM, 10 2 lecturers and others also met the Advisor.
Around 50 delegations and individuals from various districts of Kashmir Division apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal of the same in a time-bound manner. This was Advisor Vyas’s second public grievance redressal camp in Srinagar after the secretariat moved to Jammu.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and assured them of redressing their genuine grievances at an earliest. He also issued on spot directions to the concerned officers asking them to take cognizance of the pertaining issues and redress the same forthwith. On the occasion, Advisor Vyas directed the concerned officials to find a permanent resolution to certain issues that are faced by people on regular basis.
Later, the Advisor also chaired a meeting of officials to discuss the issues with regards to the construction of dewatering station in Noor Bagh, which is a long pending demand of the residents of Noor Bagh.
The meeting was attended by Director ERA, Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department and PHE, SE Sewerage and Drainage, officials from SMC and other concerned officials.
Saying that the construction of dewatering station is of greater significance for the people of Noorbagh, Vyas gave directions to the officials with regards to identification of land and required funding for the project. He directed the concerned officials to visit the area and inspect the feasibility for the construction.