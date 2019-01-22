Ensure referral patients are seen by seniors: GMC to doctors

H&ME asks doctors to inscribe seal and signature on patient documents
H&ME asks doctors to inscribe seal and signature on patient documents
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Jan 21:
Amid an outcry over roadside delivery of a Kupwara woman, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Monday issued an order asking to ensure referral patients are seen by senior doctors.
“It is impressed upon all Head of Departments and head of units to ensure that referral patients are seen only by registrars and senior residents on emergency duty, assessed and admitted in emergency for further management,” reads an order issued by GMC.
It said that it had come to the notice that patients referred from various district and sub-district hospitals and peripheries for specialized treatment in associated hospitals of the medical college were being attended by junior residents.
“Patients are attended by juniors without taking advice and consultation from their registrars and consultants on emergency duty for further management,” it said.
The order stressed that HODs and HOUs to ensure consultants remain on emergency duty as per roster and should make periodic rounds on their emergency day and take final evening round also in emergency areas.
“Registrars and other resident staff on emergency duty should note down their advice in respect of patients admitted during an emergency,” the order said.
It also asked Medical Superintendents of its associated hospitals to continuously monitor the work of RMOs and CMOs posted in the hospitals to avoid any untoward incident.
“Check whether they are discharging their duties as per their job profile and take necessary disciplinary action against RMO and CMO, who fail to discharge their assigned duties,” the order said.
Meanwhile, the Heath and Medical Education (H&ME) department also issued an order asking all doctors working under its control to inscribe seal and signature on patient documents.
“All the doctors working in various institutions across the State shall inscribe their seal and signature along with their qualification and registration number on all the documents signed by them,” reads an order issued by the department.
The documents may include prescriptions, investigations, referral cases, certification of medical bills, medico-legal cases and other documents where their signature is to be assigned.
The order said the instructions were for strict implementation adding that any deviation in this regard “shall be viewed seriously”.