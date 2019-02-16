Ensure quality workforce in schools

Mushtaq Hurra
Medicine and engineering has been the first choice of every student when it comes to career making and planning.This trend is still there in our society though the newer career options available have made an ultimate impact on the mindset of our children.
Medicine and engineering are indeed respectful careers but most of the doctors and engineers try their luck in civil services. Isn't medicine and engineering sufficing enough for them to win them name, fame and wealth? Aren't doctors and engineers paid well?
Yes, they are but they probably lack that charisma which IAS and KAS officers enjoy. So, it is proven that this service is the elite service of our country, and every fertile brain is inclined towards it, or we can say that it is the first choice of the cream of our society.
Even corporate sector is not a bad choice for this best lot of our society. This sector has lucrative careers to offer for capable people.We have thousands of our talented people serving in different countries of the world.
Here, I don't want to take you to the world of IAS and KAS but to the world where such nurseries are produced. Yes, I mean the mother of all the professions - that is teaching. Our country and state is crying for the quality workforce in education department.
Of course, we lack the desired quality workforce when it comes to teaching, particularly at the school level. The best from our colleges and universities is not attracted towards this job because they have better options available which they can explore.
In the beginning of the article, I have highlighted the best career possibilities and opportunities for our best brains.
So, why should we expect them to choose a job of thirty thousand when they can earn lakhs and other perks very easily? When medicine, engineering and civil services can help them to earn more, and that too in a better way, with a lot of respect and dignity, then how can they be attracted to a job of rupees 1500, 3000, or even 30,000, and a stereotype of miser.
Something is surely wrong with our system. Had teaching been at par with civil services, I am sure that there could have been the desired quality workforce in our schools, most probably, many high profile names of our bureaucracy could have been in teaching line. It won't hit our administration and bureaucracy because fertile brains can produce more quality workforce required at bureaucratic level.
The tale of our teacher is not somewhat encouraging enough. When a medicine or an engineering aspirant fails to find a place in a medical college or engineering college, he then moves to other options through different competitive examinations.
When all the doors are closed for such people then they think of teaching as a job. Even then, a typical stigma of Masterji is etched to this job hinders people to join this profession.
Thus, it is a proven fact that teaching is not the priority of our fertile youth, given the status of teacher in our system and society.It is an irony to see that a Patwari is preferred over a teacher in our social system. Elite service status can help to remove this stigma etched to teaching profession.
The careers in teaching profession are not as lucrative as the careers in other professions.Therefore, the best can't be expected in our schools in the chairs of teachers. I am not blaming teachers for being incompetent or inefficient but the system in Vogue for the recruitment of teachers.
We have the best possible brains available in the schools but the scenario could have been different if the teaching had been our top most service in terms of career prospective. Though we witness a stiff competition when it comes to teacher recruitment but a special lot don't bother to take part in this competition. They probably know that this profession won't suffice their aspirations.
We can get the services of our elites in our schools but we should atleast incline them towards this job. There is no enough motivation for the best brains of our society to choose teaching as a career.
We often compare our schooling with European Schooling but never give a serious thought to the fact that their teacher recruitment is altogether different from our system of teacher recruitment.They employ the best in their schools. Their Schools are equipped with modern technologies to draw the best from their children.
Teachers available in these schools are the best among the available workforce there while as our schools lack basic pre-requisites like good quality furnishing, heating arrangements, fans, libraries, science laboratories etc. We don't have sweepers in all the schools. Sometimes teachers or students have to broom the classrooms.
Now, the billion dollar question remains unanswered! When will teaching profession be at par with our eliteservices? Who will change this stereotype of Masterji? It will probably take decades together. Our politicians and leaders don't seem to have the calibre to bring the desired change.
We need some statesmen to lead us from the front. The day, our teacher is brought at par with an IAS Officer, I believe that day will mark our salvation and liberation. This is the only remedy to miseries. Let us place a platform for our fertile brains in the school education department, I bet, they won't look for alternatives.
Let Authorities come up with special incentives and privileges for dedicated and efficient teachers. Can authorities dare to promote teachers on merit? Let seniority be not made the measuring rod for elevations to next levels of hierarchy.
Let performance be the only merit for promotion. I bet, such steps will initiate a new beginning in our school education system. World has taken big strides in the field of education because it has prioritized its education and teacher recruitment.
Now, the onus is on us. If we are really sincere enough to see the best serving us in our schools then we must elevate the status of teachers.
mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com