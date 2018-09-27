About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ensure quality education in JK, Guv directs admin

Commissioner Secy Higher Education meets Governor


Srinagar:

Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner Secretary Higher Education, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Chauhan briefed Governor about the various important matters relating to the Higher Education Sector in the State, certain outstanding issues of the State Universities and the to-date status of vacancies and the pace of recruitments in the Higher Education Department.

Governor emphasised the crucial responsibility of the education department to ensure the provision of quality educational facilities for students at all levels. He observed that only advancement in education could promote the future growth and development of the state.

