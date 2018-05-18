Ensure proper facilities to people during Ramzan: NC to Administration

Tanvir tours Zadibal, reviews ongoing works under MPLAD
Srinagar, May 17:
NC leader and political secretary to Working president, Tanvir Sadiq today visited various areas of Zadibal & downtown Srinagar to review the ongoing development works under MPLAD of the Member parliament Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah.
On his tour to Saderbal, Kanitar, Lalbazar, Umar Colony & Nowshera while appreciating the pace and quality of works under MPLAD, people complained about the lack of basic amenities.
Tanvir requested the administration to ensure basic amenities are provided to the people during Ramzan and special care should be taken to ensure power supply especially during Sehri, Iftaar and Taraweeh
Tanvir requested the administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply, adequate drinking water, medicare facilities and sanitation for the holy month of Ramzan. He said that a fool-proof mechanism should be put in place to provide better amenities to people during Ramadan.
He also requested the authorities to ensure proper cleanliness, sanitation and other related facilities in various areas of Srinagar & especially in and around mosques and shrines.
Meanwhile, Tanvir also reviewed many development works that are ongoing under Member parliament Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah’s MPLAD in various areas.
He was accompanied by Block President Zadibal Mushtaq Beig, Youth President Imran Bhat & other prominent people of the areas.