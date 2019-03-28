Ensure proper arrangements for Kheer Bhawani Mela at Tullmulla: DC G’bal

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting with the district officers to oversee the arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of annual Kheer Bhawani Mela in Tullmulla, Ganderbal, to be held on June 10th.

While interacting with the concerned officers, the DDC directed to ensure appropriate arrangements are put in place for the smooth conduct of Mela which is expected to be attended by thousands of devotees from within and outside the State.

During the meeting, the DDC discussed department-wise facilities provided for the devotees. He stressed the concerned authorities to be proactive and make every possible effort for smooth conduct of the Mela Kheer Bhawani.

On the occasion, DDC reviewed security arrangements, availability of essentials, accommodation facilities, traffic management, medical facilities, sanitation facility besides availability of power and water supply.

While reviewing the preparedness of the concerned departments for the Mela, the DDC stressed the officials to ensure that the devotees get the requisite necessary facilities for performing religious rituals.

He asked the officers to maintain close coordination so that all possible facilities are made available to the devotees during the festival.