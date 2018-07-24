Ensure proper arrangements for Aug 15 functions: Div Com to DCs

Srinagar, July 23:
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed all District Development Commissioners (DDCs) to ensure proper arrangements for August 15 functions.
The Divisional Commissioner issued these instructions while reviewing the arrangements for the Independence Day functions in the districts of Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region.
Div Com was apprised by the concerned District Development Commissioners (DDCs) regarding arrangements made for smooth conduct of functions in every district of the Kashmir Division including Leh and Kargil districts.
The meeting was informed that the main function will be held at Srinagar where the Chief Guest will unfurl the National Flag and take salute during the march past.
Various contingents of J&K Police, JKAP, BSF, CRPF, Lady Police, IRP, Fire & Emergency Services, Forest Protection Force, NCC, Different Schools, ITBP, SSB, SDRF and Home Guards are participating in the march past, officials said.
Reviewing the security arrangements, the Divisional Commissioner asked for sensitization of security in and around the main venue. The Traffic department was directed to identify space for parking of vehicles near the venues.
Other arrangements which were discussed include arrangement of proper seating, refreshment, Public Address System, cultural programme, installation of CCTV cameras, illumination of government buildings on the eve of August 15, barricading, PAS for VIP speech, availability of dewatering pumps and SRTC buses, besides fire tenders. Doordarshan and Radio will cover this function LIVE for the audiences.
The Divisional Commissioner directed PDD & PHE for uninterrupted Power & water supply in the prescribed locations in the valley. He also directed Health department to deploy adequate number of medical camps at the locations in the valley with proper staff, ambulance and Medicare facilities.
The meeting took various decisions to further upgrade the arrangements of the 72nd Independence celebrations in the valley including Leh & Kargil.
Div Com further called for close coordination among the concerned Departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Independence Day across the valley.