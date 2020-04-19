Ensure proper analysis of COVID-19 patients: Div Com to CMOs

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Saturday , directed Chief Medical Officers to ensure proper analysis of every positive Covid=19 patient and trace everything about such patient. He added that analysis should include details about patients family, neighbors, relatives, daily routine, if having co-morbidity like diabetes, cardiac condition or is on dialysis or has any other health condition, is a smoker or smokes hukka and other related information.

The Divisional Commissioner was supervising the online contact tracing, sampling and other guidelines for COVID-19 patients.

He further directed concerned to wear protective gears while performing their duty in red zone areas and segregate high risk and low risk contacts. He also directed the concerned to record all information of positive as well as suspected cases accurately, in a prescribed format and submit it to the district level control rooms for further action.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed medical officials to maintain inter departmental coordination while performing duties on ground during the current pandemic.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Owais Ahmad, CMO Srinagar, officers from Health & Medical Education and other concerned official were present in the meeting, while CMOs of other districts of the valley, along -with their teams participated in the meeting via video conferencing.



