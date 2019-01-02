Ensure prompt delivery of services to public: DC Budgam

Budgam, January 01:
The District Development Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed SehrishAsgar today conducted a public darbar at SDM office Beerwah and took first hand appraisal of public grievances and demands.
During the durbar, various public deputations including Traders Federation Beerwah, Developmental Forum Beerwah and Youth Forum Beerwah and other delegations from Beerwah, Khag and Magam areas, senior citizens and many respected locals called upon the DDC and raised their demands.
The issues raised by the deputations and individuals include uninterrupted supply of electricity, adequate potable drinking water facilities, macadamization of roads, development of lanes and by-lanes, adequate irrigation water supply, better health and education facilities, improvement in HT, LT power transmission lines in various areas of Beerwah, renovation work of Town Hall Beerwah, construction of lavatory complex at Beerwah.
Raising issues related to health facilities, a delegation from Khag area demanded a gynaecologist be posted at PHC Khag for better maternity facilities to female patients. It also demanded that a vacant principal post at HSS Khag be filled up at the earliest.
A delegation from Magam, demanded anti-encroachment drive be launched in the town to remove all roadside encroachments to ensure hassle-free and smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians in the town. The delegation also demanded supply of adequate drinking water facility to residents.
The DDC after listening to various public demands directed concerned officers to ensure prompt and speedy redressal of the issues raised during the darbar. The DDC instructed concerned to remove roadside encroachments in Magam and ensure the development of better road connectivity across Beerwah.
Stressing on prompt delivery of services including uninterrupted power supply, drinking water facilities and better health services to the public, the DDC directed the concerned officers to execute all pending developmental works and ensure contractors do meet time deadlines to complete works.
She stressed upon the officers to personally visit and take stock of works of ongoing developmental projects to ensure their timely completion. DC assured the public that she would take up all genuine issues at appropriate forums for their resolution.
Among others, the public darbar was also attended by SDM Beerwah, Abdul Majid Lone, SE PHE, G A Beigh, CMO Budgam, Dr Nazeer, DIO Budgam, Showkat Hussain Ganai, Tehsildars, SDPO Beerwah, Subdivision level officers, Tehsil level officers and block level officers.