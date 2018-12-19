Ensure probe reaches to its logical conclusion: HC directs Police

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday directed police to ensure that an investigation in alleged rape of a mentally challenged woman, who gave birth in an open area in Kullen Ganderbal on November 20, is taken into its logical conclusion followed by necessary steps.
The direction came after the report was submitted before the court by Medical Superintendent of Psychiatric Hospital, Rainawari, confirming that the victim is suffering from 'severe mental illness'.
The medical report stated that for examination of the victim, a medical Board was constituted on 7th December 2018 whereof the victim was examined. The report which was submitted before division bench confirmed that the victim is suffering from severe mental problem.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar took the medical report on record and remarked that the police shall ensure necessary steps into the matter for logical conclusion of the case.
Additional Advocate General (AAG) B A Dar informed court that the statement of the victim under 164 CrPC was recorded but during investigation the victim couldn't identify the place of occurrence where the alleged incident of rape had taken place.
He also submitted detailed enquiry report before the court submitted by IGP Kashmir into the entire incident.
The court remarked that in as much the victim is concerned, the custody of her is with her father and brother. “No further action is required,” the court said.
On previous hearing court had directed Medical Superintendent of Psychiatric Hospital Rainawari to carry out mental and physical check up of the victim.
The Medical Superintendent was directed to constitute a Board of experts for the victim’s examination, for both her mental and physical health with a direction to police to investigate the matter.
The court had on previous hearing took on record the medical report of the victim submitted by Medical Superintendent of Lal Ded Hospital, Dr Shabir.
The doctor had informed the court that the patient had been discharged from the hospital in stable condition and was handed over to her father.
The court had directed the Secretary, District Legal Service Authority, to look into the matter from the perspective of compensation under the appropriate scheme, if any.
Earlier, the incident had grabbed court's attention and a suo motu cognizance was taken of the alleged rape and abandonment of the woman. The court had directed the Registry to register the writ petition as a Public Interest Litigation over the issue of women in distress.
The court had observed that there was an urgent need of shelter homes for women in distress and had issued notice to Secretary, Social Welfare Department, to look into this matter.
The court had also called for response within two days from SSP Srinagar, SSP Ganderbal, SHO Nowhatta, SHO Budgam, SHO Kulan Ganderbal, and Medical Superintendent of Lal Ded Hospital.
The court had passed the order in view of media reports claiming that a mentally challenged women hailing from Budgam was raped some nine months ago by some local youths at Malkha area, which is in the vicinity of Makhdoom Sahab shrine.
The victim after conceiving gave birth to a baby boy in open area in Kullen area of Ganderbal. However, the infant didn't survive and later on with the help of some locals she was taken to Lal Ded hospital.