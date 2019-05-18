Ensure probe is conducted strictly as per law: HC tells IGP

May 18, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, High Court Friday conducted in-camera proceedings in alleged rape of a minor girl in Bandipora and directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir to ensure that the investigation is conducted strictly in accordance with law.

The direction was passed after State Counsel, Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG), BA Dar placed a report from Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Kashmir in a sealed cover before the Court which was later opened and taken on record.

The status report from IGP Kashmir suggested that the age determination of the accused is underway.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed that same shall be also strictly comport to the requirement of Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under.

Dar submitted another report on behalf of Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, which was also taken on record by Court.

The Principal Secretary to government, H&ME department informed the Court that the victim was initially medically examined on 8 May 2019 by Dr. Ghazala, Medical Officer posted at Community Health Centre, Sumbal.

The report says that the victim was referred to SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Srinagar. Thereafter, the victim was examined and a series of investigations conducted at SKIMS and later the reports were handed over to the police authorities.

The report also reveals that certain articles, which were seized, were also handed over to the police for further investigation.

The report further states that the victim was given proper medical treatment. “She was in a stable condition and provided with psychiatric counselling as well”.

Advocate Shafqat Nazir, who represented the petitioner, submitted that he has been instructed by the father of the victim to appear in the matter and Vakalatnama which has been provided was taken on record by the Court.

The Court directed B A Dar and Farah Bashir to provide the copies of reports to petitioner counsel, Shafqat Nazir.

The bench heard the proceedings of the case at official residence of Chief Justice at Sonwar, Srinagar.