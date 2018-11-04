Ensure people don’t suffer due to inclement weather: NC

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday impressed on the governor administration to address day to day issues of the people in wake of the recent heavy snowfall across the state.
In a statement issued, party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar impressed upon the governor administration to take all necessary measures to ensure that people doesn’t suffer due to the inclement weather condition. “The administration should utilize all available man and machinery to ensure that water logging does not take place in the low-lying areas. The administration must have a contingency plan in place to meet any eventuality,” he said.
Sagar asked the incumbent administration to ensure proper power supply to the people especially in far flung areas. “People are aggravated due to the erratic power supply. The administration should provide undisrupted power supply in the city and other areas as well,” he said.
Sagar impressed on the governor administration to maintain necessary stock of the essential commodities including rice, petrol, LPG, and Oil. “Administration should in particular make sure that people living in far-flung areas aren’t subjected to any trouble in wake of the snowfall,” he said.
Meanwhile General Secretary visited the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Bahauddin Naqshband RA at Khwaja Bazaar to take stock of the arrangements for the forth-coming Urs observance day. “The beautification and construction work that was undertaken by the then Omar Abdullah led government at the shrine and the historical Martyr’s graveyard has been put to a grinding halt by the incumbent administration, I request the concerned authorities to expedite the beautification and construction works at the shrine of Naqshband sahib,” he said.