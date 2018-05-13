Ensure peaceful Eid, Amarnath yatra: Mehbooba to forces

Directs security officials to walk extra mile to avoid civilian casualties
Javid AhmadSrinagar, May 12:
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Saturday chaired a crucial meeting of Unified Headquarters (UHQ) and sought complete cooperation of the top security brass to help end bloodshed in Kashmir.
Sources said during the UHQ meeting, which was attended by top security and civil officials, Mehbooba sought full support from top brass of the security grid for maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the Valley.
The CM asked the heads of security agencies to ensure peaceful summer so that holy month of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr and Amarnathyatra pass peacefully in the Valley.
The security officers briefed Mehbooba about the prevailing situation in Valley and assured her of exercising restraint while dealing with situation to avoid civilian casualties.
In their briefing, officers of army, police, CRPF and intelligence agencies apprised the CM about reasons of civilian causalities. “They said the intense conditions (intervention of stone-pelting youth during cordon and search operations) lead to civilian casualties”.
According to sources, the security officers assured Mehbooba of taking extra efforts to avoid collateral damage and civilian killings from now onwards.
They said the CM also asked forces to further increase the “public reach out” programme to bridge the gap and strengthening relations with them.
Stressing upon maintaining good relations with the public especially youth, Mehbooba directed police and army to frame a strategy to end the trend of youth joining militant ranks especially in south Kashmir, sources said.
Mehbooba emphasised on security officials to try to persuade youth, who have joined militant ranks, to surrender during the encounters.
Sources said Mehbooba told security officials that it hurts whenever civilian casualties take place during gunfights in Kashmir.
She told them that there was a need to show generosity and walk extra mile to avoid civilian killings for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in Valley, they said.
Sources said Mehbooba told security officials that in view of upcoming holy month of Ramadan and Amarnathyatra, there should be utmost restraint while dealing with crowd especially near gunfight sites to avoid civilian deaths.
At least 134 persons including 44 civilians have been killed in militancy-related violence in Kashmir so far.
According to an officer in the security grid, details about possibility of increase in infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control (LoC) were also sought by Chief Minister.
He said CM was informed that robust counter infiltration grid was already in place along the LoC to prevent infiltration. “However, she was told due to rugged terrain, and geography, ensuring of zero infiltration wasn’t possible”.
On Amarnath Yatra, Mehbooba was told that additional CRPF companies would be deployed and every effort exerted for two-month long yatra that commences from mid-June.
Last year, militants had attacked bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims near Khanabal in Anantnag district, killing seven pilgrims.
The UHQ meeting at SKICC convention centre, which started at around 11:30 am concluded at around 1:45 pm.
Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta was also present in the meeting.
Among others who attended the UHQ meeting included GoC 15 corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt, Chief Secretary B BVyas, Director General of police, Shesh Paul Vaid, IGPs of Jammu and Kashmir ranges, ADG CRPF, IG CRPF Srinagar sector, Ravideep Sahi, ADGP CID, Director Intelligence Bureau and BSF officers.
