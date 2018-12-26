Ensure Muslim employees don’t offer prayers in parks: UP Police directs Noida companies

AgenciesNoida, Dec 25:
In a move that has triggered concern in Noida’s industrial hub, the Uttar Pradesh Police has ordered offices and establishments to direct their Muslim employees to stop offering Friday prayers in open areas such as parks.
According to a notice issued last week by police stations in Noida, including at the Sector 58 industrial hub, companies would be held liable if their employees are found violating the directive.
It is learnt that companies in the area have sought a meeting with senior Noida police officers for clarification on the matter, particularly on the clause that threatens to hold them liable for violations of the order by employees.
Executives of some of the companies who have been served the notices said there is widespread concern among units in sectors other than where the notices have already been served.
It has also sparked worries that the ambit of the directive could be widened to include other areas in the National Capital Region township.
Sector 58 is predominantly an IT and services hub.
The Noida Police has defended the move citing concerns that communal harmony could be disturbed, especially in the run-up to the upcoming LokSabha elections in 2019.
“Yes, we have sent notices to many companies in our area after several complaints regarding a large number of people offering Namaz in the afternoon especially on Fridays. Since most people offering prayers are employees in companies nearby, we have sent notices to those companies to ask their employees to either offer Namaz in a Masjid, Eidgah or within the office compound on the roof etc,” said PankajRai, SHO of the Sector 58 police station, from where the initial round of notices were issued.
The police notice states: “We want to inform you that there is no permission from the administration to conduct any kind of religious activity including Namaz offered on Friday in the Authority park in Sector 58. It has been often seen that the Muslim workers of your company assemble in the park to offer Namaz and I, the SHO, have told the group to not hold prayers in the park. Also, their plea to the city magistrate has not received any permission to do so.”
Spread over 20,316 hectares, Noida has about 15,280 hectares notified for urban use. Of this, around 1,270 hectares have been developed for commercial and industrial activities. The companies that have offices in Noida include HCL Technologies, Alstom Systems, Xansa, Interra, Polaris, R Systems, RMSI, Cadence, Adobe international, TCS, ST Microelectronics, Samsung and MindaHuf.