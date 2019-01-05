Ensure main roads are cleared of snow: Farooq

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 04:
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Friday urged the Governor’s administration to rise up to the exigencies that have risen after the recent snowfall in Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Farooq, who represents the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, impressed upon the administration to ensure people all basic and effective amenities during the winter months.
“When it snows it is the priority of administration to ensure main arterials and routes are kept clear, to keep them safe for people. The administration was caught napping last year in November when unexpected snowfall resulted in massive dames to power and water supply,” he said.
“I urge various departments of the state to work in unison with each other and make it a point to ensure that people don’t have to suffer during harsh winters,” Farooq said. “I urge the respective divisional commissioners of the state to activate their field staff and machinery to make sure that all the exigencies that have risen post snow fall are dealt with incisively.”
He asserted that the administration ought to have comprehensive plan into its operational response during the winter months.