Ensure Kashmiri students' safety outside JK: Tarigami

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 15:
Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami Monday said that a hate campaign has been unleashed against Kashmiri students in the country and asked the Government of India (GoI) to take steps to ensure their safety outside the state.
He urged the GoI to initiate criminal proceedings against people found guilty of harassing Kashmiri students in different parts of the country and also sought intervention of the state governor Satya Pal Malik to ensure safe and secure environment to Kashmiris outside the state.
"The harassment of Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and in different colleges and educational institutions in Punjab at the behest of communal forces is unacceptable and must be condemned in strongest words as such incidents have serious implications,” the CPI(M) leader said in a statement here.
He said the already prevailing uncertain situation in Kashmir gets compounded by such incidents. “AMU incident is not an isolated one against Kashmiris as in the past, similar incidents have happened in various state of the country.”
"It is actually a hate campaign which has been unleashed on Kashmiris outside the state and it has patronage of ruling party in the country,” Tarigami said.
The Kulgam MLA said thousands of Kashmiri students are studying outside the state and the "atmosphere of hatred against them" has the potential to ruin their career.
"Students need to be provided with peaceful and secure atmosphere both in and outside educational institutions,” he said, adding the state governor must take up the issue of harassment of Kashmiri students with the concerned state governments at the earliest and ensure safe and secure environment for Kashmiri students, businessmen, labourers and others working in various states of the country.
He said action must be taken against those found involved in intimidating innocent students from Jammu and Kashmir.
“Failure to do so will swell anger and further alienate the general masses. The sooner it is done, the better,” he added.