Ensure free, fair polls: DC to election staff

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, Sep 26:
District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner) Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday asked the Presiding and Polling Officers to put in concerted efforts for holding free and fair Urban Local Body elections in the district.
According to an official, Kumar was speaking after inaugurating the 3-day training session of Presiding and Polling Officers here at Polytechnic College Jammu.
Asking them to stay prepared well before the polls, he exhorted upon the officers to perform their duties with utmost dedication and strictly adhere to the guidelines of ECI.
He called upon the concerned officers to listen carefully to the master trainers to avoid problem on the day of polling. He also asked them to stay vigilant till the completion of voting process.
The training will be imparted to 3056 Presiding and Polling Officers about Mock Poll Certificate, EVMs, voter list and other procedures related to election to 154 Municipal wards spread over the district. The training will be imparted in 9 shifts over three days in which a cluster of 300 polling staff will attend the sessions.
Deputy District Election Officer Zaffar Ahmad Banday, PO IWMP Devinder Singh Bhou, Assistant Commissioner Nazool Jasmeet Singh, Secretary JMC Sunaina Sharma are the master trainers who will impart training to the Presiding and Polling Officers.
Later, The DC also convened a meeting with Observers for Municipal Election. He urged the Observers to conduct thorough scrutiny of nominations and organize meetings with the candidates and their authorized agents and tell them about Model Code of Conduct during election process, the official said.
The DC directed the Observers, ROs and AROs to exchange their contact numbers and remain in contact to ensure smooth and fair elections, added the official.