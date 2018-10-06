Ensure free, fair election in Doda: DEO to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 05:
District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner), Doda, Simrandeep Singh on Friday asked the officials to ensure free and fair election in the district.
According to an official, Singh said this as he reviewed the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of Urban Local Body Polls scheduled to be held on October 10, 2018 in the district.
The meeting was attended by General Observer, ADDC, ADC, CPO, Dy. SP Headquarter, all zonal and sectoral magistrates and Tehsildars, the official added.
He said that a detailed discussion was held on various issues pertaining to Polling stations, Electoral rolls, ballot paper for EVMs, manpower, training of ROs, AROs and other polling staff election material for polling stations, transport management, dispatch of polling parties, communication plans, collection centre, counting plan, security and poll day arrangements.
The DEO asked all the Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates to work with utmost dedication and efficiency.
Taking stock of the security and communication facilities, the DEO said that wireless arrangements have been in polling stations where telephone facilities are not available to ensure dependable communication.
The General Observer briefed the DEO about the election related activities.
The DEO asked the officials involved in the election process to put their best efforts and work in a synergized manner to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the district.