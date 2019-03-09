Ensure exemplary punishment against people assaulting Kashmiris outside JK: Hakeem tells GoI

March 09, 2019 |

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen on Friday exhorted both the central government and as well as governor’s administration to take bold action to ensure exemplary punishment to people attacking Kashmiri students and traders in other states of the India.

Reacting to the arrest of four accused in case of assault on two Kashmiri traders in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Hakeem said mere filing FIRs and issuing press statements won’t work but both the central and the state governments need to take bold actions.

He regretted that some top political leaders holding responsible positions in different political parties in Delhi and other parts of the country are making provocative statements against Kashmiris again and again which encourage the anti-Kashmiri goons to carry out assaults on Kashmiris.

Hakeem called upon the heads of responsible parties to restrict their leaders from making such provocative statements. (KNS)