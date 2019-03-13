Ensure effective implementation of MCC: DC Budgam

March 13, 2019 |

District Election Officer, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Tuesday held an interactive session on election preparedness at New Conference Hall in Budgam.

ADDC Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, ADC Budgam, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, SDMs, Dy. DEO, Nodal Officers, AROs, Tehsildars and BDOs were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO urged upon officers to show utmost dedication and be impartial and unbiased in their approach of election work, besides calling upon everyone to be well versed with Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The DEO also reviewed the installation/ provision of assured minimum facilities in the designated polling stations, including electricity and water supplies, toilets, ramp facilities for specially-abled voters. She further instructed that no public property shall be allowed to be used for election campaigning.

ADC Budgam sensitized officers about the provisions of MCC and urged its effective implementation. It was informed that general people can complaint about any violation of the MCC through this app as well, besides other platforms for complaint/ grievance redressal like MCC cell, 24/7 helpline number are also in place.

